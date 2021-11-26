“I was duped by fake Tom Cruise via social media” – Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The showgirl at “Morning five” told Federica Panicucci about the scam suffered by a man who posing as the famous actor also asked her for money

Who does not remember the beautiful girl closed in plexiglass – for provocation – in Teo Mammuccari’s program? Flavia Vento today, in connection with Federica Panicucci on “Mattino Cinque”, told the scam via social media by someone who pretended to be Tom Cruise. The showgirl said: «It all started in May. I wrote a comment on Tom Cruise’s official profile and was then contacted by another account under his name. I thought it was really him and we exchanged the phone number. I had no doubts about his identity, because he knew too much. My friends told me to be careful, so I tried to video call him, but the line always dropped. I thought he wanted to meet me first, only in chat ».

A scam that lasted five months, unmasked only after the request for money: «I realized it wasn’t him, because he asked me for money. He showered me with compliments, told me I looked like the sun and called me goddess. He sent me wonderful love songs. There were so many things we had in common ». Unfortunately, these fakes on social media happen to many women, made fun of by bad characters. Flavia Vento concludes: «I’m too naive and sensitive. I couldn’t think that a person pretended so well, just for money. It was a mental manipulation and I fell in love. ” When asked if he made a complaint, Flavia Vento replied: «I didn’t report him, he was sweet with me and he gave me a lot of advice. I always forgive ». In this case, perhaps, he sinned too much naivety.