“I was fat with health problems” / “They used to make fun of me and …”

Jessica Selassie, at risk of elimination together with the sister Lulù and Patrizia Pellegrino, she submitted to the questions of her roommates and to participate as a guest at “Third Eye” of the Big Brother Vip 2021, the in-depth column organized every Sunday by Giacomo Urtis, telling about himself at 360 degrees and also bringing out the pains he has had to face in the course of his life. Jessica’s was a true and very touching story in the course of which the eldest of the Princesses Selassie recounted the dark years of her life. Jessica, in fact, explained that she did not live the school years well and that she was teased for years by her classmates.

Jessica Selassié: “spinster ticket” to GF VIP / “Alfonso you only sent married!”

“I was alone, I was trying to deal with things alone even if I didn’t always succeed. I liked myself, but I felt that I didn’t like others. “Every time someone approached me I thought it was a mockery, I didn’t see myself as beautiful”, said Jessica who revealed that she had her first boyfriend at 18. She was Danish and the two met during a school project that brought together schools from different countries. That story lasted a year. In addition to having difficulties in love, Jessica also struggled to find real friends and, at a certain point, she realized that the only person she could really count on was her mother. “My mom at one point became my best friend”, he added Jessica Selassiè.

CHRISTIAN SELASSIE ‘BROTHER LULU’ AND JESSICA SURPRISE GF VIP / Princess in tears

Jessica Selassiè and overweight: “I lost twenty-five kilos”

Before concluding your interview, Jessica Selassiè he also told about another problem he had to face. Due to some health problems, he had put on a few pounds and, despite diets and workouts, he is unable to lose even a pound. Jessica has revealed that she has spent the last few summers without wearing a bikini because she couldn’t like herself and accept herself. Only when she decided to go through a medical path did Jessica find herself again.

“Today you see me happy, for four years I have not been at all. I was very overweight for health reasons and only with my strength and determination did I start liking myself again. I lost twenty-five kilos “, Jessica revealed, not holding back her tears and finding refuge in the arms of her sister Lulu.

Giulio Bissiri, father Selassiè sisters / Jessica cries at the GF: “For six months in prison”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED