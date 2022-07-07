“I was forced to dissect an alien”, US Army nurse

Glenn Dennis was a funeral home worker from Roswell, New Mexico, United States. In 1974 he claimed that the US Army asked him to make small, child-sized coffins that could be placed in the funeral home, which would be occupied by aliens. Days later they contacted him again to ask him: “how to preserve a body to keep it intact, without using chemical products?”, To which he suggested that they could preserve it with dry ice, to pack everything that could be obtained.

His close relationship with the area, commonly known as the “UFO Phenomenon Research Point,” led him to meet a nurse who told him an amazing story. The woman stressed that this event had traumatized her, because the US Navy had allegedly hired her to dissect an alien.

In this regard, the detective and officer of the Military Police, James Clarkson, expressed that despite the preposterous nature of the story, in his perspective, over time and during the interviews he conducted with Glenn Dennis before he died, apparently realized that the story is true, as reported by the English newspaper Daily Star.

“Glenn told me the whole story, I sat down with him and I would say that in about 30 or 40 minutes all the doubts I had about the reality of Roswell were gone. Simply, you know when someone tells you the truth. He wasn’t lying,” the detective said.

Glenn shared with the detective that in small towns funeral homes very often had a double function due to the lack of ambulances and paramedics in those places, that hearses were not only used to carry dead bodies and that they also carried sometimes wounded people to hospitals.

paranormal, ufo, alien – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glenn was transporting an injured pilot in the car from the funeral home to the Roswell military base, “he stopped there, he saw all these vehicles and people that he had never seen before,” said the military man.

As Dennis watched, a nurse who knew him came out a back door of the military base and with a look of terror on her face asked, “Glenn, what are you doing here?”

The funeral home employee pointed out that the nurse looked terrified, who confessed that she had been forced to dissect an alien inside the military base. “She was so horrified that she resigned from her position in the Army,” Glenn said.

The man promised the nurse that he would never reveal her name. And as a result of this event, in the 1980s, investigations began in the Roswell area on the presence of UFOs; The man assured that they were looking for him to ask him questions on the subject, due to his proximity to the military base.

Despite this, Glenn did not give details about the experience of that nurse, whose whereabouts after resigning from the Army was the subject of several speculations. Under the pressure of the interrogations, he said that he had no choice but to invent a name, although he also regretted that. He also ensuring that he never saw that nurse again.

Roswell is currently one of the most famous “UFO crashes” in the world; since then it has sown intrigue and mystery in several investigators over the years. The official government explanation has to do with a crashed weather balloon.

Roswell has almost 50,000 inhabitants and currently lives on ‘UFO tourism’. Since the 1990s, it has had a constant flow of visitors and onlookers who want to investigate the alleged extraterrestrial phenomenon with their own eyes or simply to buy a souvenir. In addition, it has given rise to productions such as X Files in 1993 or Independence Day in nineteen ninety six, productions dealing with the famous Roswell UFO incident that occurred in July 1947.