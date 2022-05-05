“I was giving an example”: Zoë Kravitz clarified her statements about the casting that rejected her for being urban

UNITED STATES-. Zoe Kravitz took to social media to clarify his recent statements about his audition for the film The Dark Knight Rises. In a post on Tuesday, March 8 in his stories from Instagramthe actress, who plays Catwoman in the new batmanwrote: “I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight.”

“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the movie and was told (I don’t know who said this, but they told me so) that they weren’t going in an ‘urban’ direction for the part. It’s something I heard a lot about 10 years ago, it was a very different time. I’m not bringing this up to make anyone look racist, I mean Chris Nolan or anyone on the casting team, because I really don’t think anyone meant any harm.” Kravitz.

“I was just setting an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at the time. Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and while I’m really glad we’re trying to evolve, let’s put our minds at ease and check the facts before writing things that aren’t true,” she continued. Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz spoke about the audition in The Observer

Weekend The Observer published the interview with Kravitz in which she talked about her intention to audition for a role in the 2012 sequel The Dark Knight Risesdirected by Christopher Nolan. “Being a woman of color and being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the urban word used like that, that was the really difficult part of that moment,” the actress told the outlet.

Kravitz He noted that it was thanks to his parents that he managed to overcome the pain of the racist treatment he received at auditions. The actress herself explained that Lenny Kravitz Y Lisa Bonet“broke boundaries in many ways,” as they “both dealt with being artists who didn’t act, dress, look, or sound like a black person was supposed to in terms of what specifically white people were comfortable with.”