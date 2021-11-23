“I was going to die in a plane crash, it was terrifying”

After remembering the trauma of the leak of his private photos, Jennifer Lawrence talked about her life in a long promotional interview in which she also revealed the terrible experience of a plane crash narrowly thwarted.

The dramatic event occurred (or rather, was touched upon) shortly after the end of the filming of mother! by Darren Aronofsky! in 2017: Jennifer Lawrence boarded a private jet at the airport in his hometown Louisville, Kentucky. Headed to New York City, the aircraft began to behave strangely and Jennifer Lawrence’s blood froze when she heard the pilot’s voice announce that one of the engines had failed. A few moments later the plane stopped working and the actress began to fear the worst. “I don’t know how I survived that time, my heart had practically stopped beating with fear and my bones were shaking“the star recalled in an interview for the December 2021 issue of Vanity Fair.”We were all going to die, I was sure. I didn’t even have the readiness to leave a message for my family, I didn’t know where the cell phone was. I just thought about my loved ones, thinking about what I wanted to tell them.“

The actress’s dog, Pippi, was also present on the plane: the star admitted that she would have felt doubly guilty if the poor unaware animal died with her, but luckily everything was resolved with an abrupt landing in Buffalo, where the emergency teams were on standby. “I started praying. I wanted to survive. I would have endured all the burns and pain of rehabilitation in this world, but I wanted to survive“. Fortunately, however, all the people on board the plane were left unharmed, but Jennifer Lawrence noticed that that experience changed her life. “It made me a much weaker and more vulnerable person. Now I think flying is awful, but sadly I find myself on a plane practically every week“.

For further statements from the star, Jennifer Lawrence ruled on the pay difference with Leonardo DiCaprio for the new film by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up, coming out on Netflix.