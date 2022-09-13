‘I was going to get lost’: Kendall Jenner reveals how pressures of modeling career pushed her over the edge

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: “The Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner is a well-known model, actor and reality TV personality. Similar to any other entertainment celebrity, Kendall has gone through many ups and downs in her life. The star was even at a point in her life where if she had gone any further, she probably wouldn’t have been as great as she is now. Read on to taste the tea.

Kendall is a horse lover and grew up in a community where there were more trails than horses. Recently, the reality TV star has been spending most of her time with one of her horses named Delandra. It is therapeutic for her to spend time with her horses. As therapeutic as it was, there were several stages in Kendall’s life where her emotions stalled.

Kendall felt like she was ‘going to get lost’

There are phases in every celebrity’s life where they experience pressure from agents and managers. But the most difficult phase is when a star is at the height of his career. At that point, they have a lot to lose. And, at that time, it’s always hard to say no and follow your heart. However, Kendall in an interview with Jay Shetty revealed, “If I had gone any further, I was going to get lost. »

However, Kendall realized early on that feeling good is more important to her than pleasing people. Even if he was always told not to say anything no. Kendall says there were people who didn’t want me to quit because “it benefited them.” But, she fought against the odds and continued to do what she really wanted to do rather than listen to people’s views.

Kendall is okay with the decline of her modeling career. However, she had to deal with anxiety and restlessness due to the fall. During her difficult days, several of her friends suggested that she go to therapy. But she came out of the dark phase getting caught up in little things that she couldn’t do because of her busy life. She began to devote more time to her horses, her family, her friends and to herself.

Kendall reaches out to her ‘higher self’ whenever she’s having a bad day

Kendall says she always wants to live in her “higher self.” It is the place where no one can take anything away from you. And, similarly, she managed to survive thanks to social media trolls. Kendall describes her higher self as “awesome, beautiful, loyal, and positive.” Well, the star also confessed that unlike her sisters, she’s not very social. However, she has now learned to keep up with her fans. She cannot avoid them because she lives and works in a social environment. Kendall recently uploaded a photo of herself from her childhood. She also posted the same picture on her bathroom mirror and whenever she feels sad or down, she sees the picture and says, “She’s dope, I love her.” »

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” is set to premiere September 22 on Disney+.