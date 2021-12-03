“I was in a hurry”. What was in the “sweet of death”, straight to prison – Libero Quotidiano





John Croucher was sentenced to four months in prison and suspended for one year due to one undercooked rustic pie which cost one woman the life and intoxicated 31 others. The story dates back to 2018 and the cook admitted his responsibilities: he had prepared a cake for a parish lunch in the United Kingdom, but a 92-year-old lady lost her life.





“On 8 October 2018 – explained the judge – 35 villagers went to Crewe Arms for one charity dinner. Thirty-two people ate the shepherd’s pie. A healthy person died of vomiting-induced gastrointestinal bleeding ”. This is Elizabeth Neuman, a 92-year-old lady: another 31 remained intoxicated, while the others who were vegetarians were saved. “I hate to say it, I really hate to say it, but I think I was hasty,” said the convict.





“I was in a hurry – he admitted – to say that I feel remorse is an understatement. This is something I will never forget. For this reason today I am a better chef ”. But also unemployed, given that by virtue of the sentence he cannot carry out the activity for a whole year. He will certainly pay much more attention to what he prepares: he would never have imagined that a pie that was not cooked well – with the meat inside that therefore had not lost its viral load – could have killed a person.



