I was in Paris, I bought these jeans and now all my friends ask me about them

The headline of this news is quite clear about what has happened in recent days. Because yes, basically i went to paris, i bought some jeans and since then all my friends who have seen them ask me about them. The reason? Well, as simple as its cut is flattering and relaxed at the same time.

It is no secret that the French Jeanne Ladies is the queen of that I don’t know quoi that so well defines Parisians when it comes to dressing and, perhaps for this reason, only she could have found the final formula that makes these jeans sophisticated yet practical at the same time. So even though the Rouje firm founded by Damas six years ago began its journey as a benchmark for summer dresses and airy tops vintagethe jeans they have also become one of its strongest bets.

That’s why when last week I had to travel to Paris, I didn’t think twice and launched myself into an adventure in search of those jeans we all dream of: flattering, versatile and comfortable. And although trying on jeans is surely one of the great penances of our time, if you really find the right one, it will have been worth it.