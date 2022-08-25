“I was looking for an escape”

Like many child or adolescent stars, Demi Lovato quickly fell into alcohol and drugs when she was younger. During an interview in the podcast call her daddyposted this Wednesday, August 24, the singer who has just turned 30 has delivered on the beginning of her addictions. “I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13”, she revealed to Alexandra Cooper. The reason ? She had just been in a car accident and had been prescribed opiates.

“My mum didn’t think she would have to lock up her 13-year-old daughter’s opiates, but I was already drinking by then. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape”, says Demi Lovato. When her mother finally realized how many pills had disappeared and how quickly, “she took them and locked them up”. The interpreter of heartattack later wanted to try other drugs, drugs she stole from her mother like Xanax. In particular, she took cocaine at the age of 17: “It was the first time I tried coke and I liked it too much, which led me to undergo treatment just after I turned 18”.

Demi Lovato’s drinking problems

In the podcast, we also learn that in addition to taking drugs, the artist drank a lot during his youth. According to her memories, the first time she drank alcohol, she had stolen beer from her stepfather. “I took her to my room and drank four beers, just to see what it was like to feel drunk”, says Demi Lovato. Fortunately for the young woman, when she realized she needed help, those around her knew how to be there for her and were able to support her.