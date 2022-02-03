“I was lucky enough to play with Ibra, he has been confirmed as my idol”

by

Pietro Pellegri, former AC Milan striker now in Turin, presented himself at the press conference today: “I’m better, I’m training well and I already knew Juric’s methods, he helps me to recover my fitness: it was what I had need”.

Who is your Idol?
“Ibrahimovic. I was lucky enough to play with him, he has confirmed himself as my idol.”

What do you bring to Turin and what are you looking for here?
“I carry around a backpack with experience, injuries and goals. I learned to know my body better, I learned how to work. I come here not for redemption, I don’t like it and injuries are part of my career, but because I believe in the project. and in the coach. I think it’s the right choice “

What are Pellegri’s dreams?
“They have always been the same since I was little: I realized the first one, that of playing in Serie A. Now I want to establish myself, look for the national team and reach the goals with the club.”

How did you find Juric?
“I have known him for several years, I owe him a lot: he was among the first to believe in me. We always kept in touch for good wishes, I found him as always. There is a good relationship, but professional: I do what tells me”

What project do you see in Taurus?
“Going to a team with many young people is easier to integrate, the project is valid and there are many people with perspective. It is a right project”

Source link

Leave a Comment