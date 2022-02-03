“I was lucky enough to play with Ibra, he has been confirmed as my idol”

Pietro Pellegri, former AC Milan striker now in Turin, presented himself at the press conference today: “I’m better, I’m training well and I already knew Juric’s methods, he helps me to recover my fitness: it was what I had need”.

Who is your Idol?

“Ibrahimovic. I was lucky enough to play with him, he has confirmed himself as my idol.”

What do you bring to Turin and what are you looking for here?

“I carry around a backpack with experience, injuries and goals. I learned to know my body better, I learned how to work. I come here not for redemption, I don’t like it and injuries are part of my career, but because I believe in the project. and in the coach. I think it’s the right choice “

What are Pellegri’s dreams?

“They have always been the same since I was little: I realized the first one, that of playing in Serie A. Now I want to establish myself, look for the national team and reach the goals with the club.”

How did you find Juric?

“I have known him for several years, I owe him a lot: he was among the first to believe in me. We always kept in touch for good wishes, I found him as always. There is a good relationship, but professional: I do what tells me”

What project do you see in Taurus?

“Going to a team with many young people is easier to integrate, the project is valid and there are many people with perspective. It is a right project”