“I was marginalized by the studios”

Strengthened by the success of Pig and charged by the growing general expectation for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage confesses taking some satisfaction.

Who among us does not love madly Nicolas Cage and goes into jujube soup every time a new film is announced that sees him as the protagonist? Bewitched by Pig, in which he was a truffle hunter who had stolen the truffle pig, we look forward to seeing him in an over the top version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming June 23rd. On this last day of 2021, however, we want to talk about another side of the actor: that of the misunderstood artist who finally removes a few pebbles from his shoes and has his say on the Studios. He does so in a long interview with Variety, in which he defines first and foremost Michael Sarnoski (the director of Pig) L’Archangel Michael.

The outburst of Nicolas Cage

Back in vogue, thankfully, thanks to independent and now cult films Mandy, The color that came from space And Willy’s Wonderland, of which we have spoken to you on several occasions, showing you various photos and trailers, Cage opens. Here are his words:

After a couple of flops, I realized that I had been sidelined by the Studios and that they would never call me back. I always knew that I needed a young director who would remember some of my films, think I fit his script and rediscover me. That’s why (Sarnoski) isn’t just Michael. For me it is the Archangel Michael. All this would not have happened if he had not had an open mind and had not said to me: “Come with me”.

The good Nicolas he also talked about acting, explaining that, every time he approaches a character, he uses his imagination and his emotional baggage to become like him, or rather to be him:

It was my aunt Talia Shire (Connie Corleone of the Godfather films, ed), who first told me: “Naturalism is a style. I also firmly believed in the synchronism of the arts, and that what you can do with a artistic you can also do it with another and arrive at something different. For example, with painting you can do something abstract, photorealist, impressionist: why not try to do the same with film acting?

He may seem a strange type, and the crazy purchases that have almost reduced him to the street (the albino python applies to everyone) prove it, but Nicolas Cage he is a man of great depth and intelligence, and this can be understood from the non-trivial answers he gives during the interviews. For us, we repeat, it is a myth, and we want to give the myth, while we’re at it, our best wishes for a good end and a good start. And now we see the trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.