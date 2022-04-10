I was mauled by Ariana Grande’s bomber and put into a coma – Up News Info

SHE isn’t a football fan, but Manchester Arena bombing survivor Lucy Jarvis credits the city’s teams for getting her back on her feet.

The 22-year-old student from Wigan suffered serious internal injuries and shrapnel to her left ankle following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 when a suicide bomber killed 22 innocent people.

Lucy Jarvis, 22, suffered serious internal injuries and shrapnel damage to her left ankle from the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 1 credit

Lucy credits City teams Man City and Manchester United for getting her back on her feet

She told The Sun: “In hospital they put me in an induced coma because my injuries were so severe.

“They knew that I was going to have to undergo several surgeries. »

Shrapnel tore through Lucy’s internal organs and some lodged in her left ankle.

She underwent eight operations at the Royal Hospital, Salford, including bladder and bowel reconstructions and bone grafting, leaving in a wheelchair after two months with pins – a fixator – in her ankle.

She said: “I went from college to going out on the town with my friends and had more freedom to suddenly stop it all, not being able to do anything without the help of my parents.

“Even in college, I had a carer who drove me around.

“It was very exhausting, physically and emotionally. »

The We Love Manchester emergency fund paid her to have almost seven months of physio at the elite Manchester Institute of Health & Performance (MIHP).

The £18million clinic, partly funded by Manchester City, is located on the Etihad campus, within walking distance of the Premier League champions’ ground.

It is used by top athletes and footballers, including Man United stars, for physiotherapy and nutritional support.

Lucy said: “It made me improve faster, if that makes sense. I don’t think I would have gotten this level of intense care anywhere else.

As a United fan, his father David, 58, loved the setup.

Lucy said with a laugh, “My dad used to take me. He was always looking for footballers.

She visited the facility three or four times a week between June 2018 and January 2019.

She said: “It was like really intense physio. I started in June, still in a wheelchair. I had just removed the fixator from my ankle, then worked very slowly to learn to walk again.

“I started with a Zimmer frame, then crutches, then a crutch. All the while, I was getting stronger.

“I still only have something like 50% movement in my left ankle. It’s something I have to deal with all my life. »

Lucy talks about the attack in the ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing, which starts tonight.

“Memories are hazy”

Despite her devastating injuries, she had to wait hours for paramedics to arrive in the arena lobby.

Site workers John Clarkson and Paul Worsley stayed with her as she bled.

Lucy told ITV: “I remember being with them for what felt like a long time, waiting for an ambulance. »

Lucy bravely gave evidence to the bombing inquest, who heard Greater Manchester Police failed to notify emergency services it was safe to enter the arena for two time.

More than 800 suffered physical and psychological injuries

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said there were “serious shortcomings” in the response to the attack.

Lucy said: “I didn’t know much about what happened that night. My memories were pretty hazy.

“To find out later, it took them a long time to get into the arena. . . I was shocked. »

British Transport Police admitted ‘a number of systemic failings’ in their response, and Greater Manchester Police also apologized for their failures.

Lucy said: ‘People were badly injured that night and didn’t get the help they needed quickly enough.

“People have had similar stories to me – who were injured, who had to spend hours in the station waiting for ambulances.

“The things that people have seen and had to sit down to – I want people to realize that. »

Lucy revisited the arena just months after the attack, after her rescuers John and Paul sent her tickets to a show.

She said: “I was never going to not go to concerts again. I went there all the time. I went there sooner rather than later – like tearing off the plaster.

Lucy went with her mum and dad and describes it as a “good experience”. She has seen three more Ariana Grande shows.

While she was in a coma in the hospital, another celebrity reached out.

Actor Hugh Jackman, who went to school with a cousin of friends of Lucy’s parents, made a video wishing her a speedy recovery which has been viewed more than 600,000 times by fans.

Lucy said: “When I woke up I was bombarded with messages from people saying they hoped I was okay.

“Then everyone said, ‘Hugh Jackman posted a video of you on Instagram!’ It really gave me something to smile about.

The University of Salford student hopes to become a documentary filmmaker, inspired in part by interviews she’s done with The Sun and ITV Granada.

She said: “Being one of these made me want to work in this field. I was part of an event that changed my life. And I want to show people other life-changing events.

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing, is on ITV tonight at 9 p.m., with part two at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Lucy underwent eight operations at the Royal Hospital, Salford, including bladder and bowel reconstructions and bone grafting Credit: Matthew Pover

Lucy was put in an induced coma because her injuries were so severe Credit: Matthew Pover

Lucy talks about the attack in the ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing Credit: PA

Lucy has seen three more Ariana Grande shows since the incident Credit: Document – ​​Getty