“I was misbehaving before the internet, what luck!”

On a talk show, Robert Downey Jr., who has restarted in the star system thanks to Iron Man and Tony Stark, explains why he feels lucky and what the journey his experience has in common with that of other stars.

Who is younger and maybe identifies Robert Downey Jr. with Tony Stark alias Iron Man In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or at most with Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes), perhaps he ignores the stormy past of the actor, potentially able to put him at the center of deadly shitstorm, if the flaws had come to the surface in the age of social media: Robert knows it well and reflected on this relative fortune in an episode of the Stephen Colbert Show.

Robert Downey Jr. before his triumph with Iron Man

Surrounded by drugs and alcohol since childhood, also to bond with an out of control father like indie director Robert Downey Sr., Robert Downey Jr. however, he managed to earn respect for the environment between the eighties and nineties, with the pinnacle reached thanks to the Oscar nomination for Charlot (1992). His problems, however, got the better of him in the second half of the nineties, when he essentially left and entered the jail and from rehabilitation centers, judged unreliable by the productions, which often could not afford it due to the very high costs of insurance on its uncontrollable behaviors. A star had become a person to stay away from. Only in the early 2000s did Robert Downey Jr. decide to give seriousness adjusted to his health and lifestyle, restarting his career in disarray step by step, even with supporting roles in independent films, until the big hit with Marvel in 2008. Here’s how he tells his personal epic:

In reality, whatever people say, it is an environment that knows to forgive a lot of. It swings like a pendulum. I was very lucky to misbehaving before the advent of the internet. I think I’ve always had a moral psychology, I’ve always wanted to do the right thing, which doesn’t help you that much. But in the end I had to take the bull by the horns. […] I speak from experience, I respect other people a lot when they get up after a period of real humiliation. I hate to say it, but it’s a very American thing to grow up, crack and bounce back. It’s a bit like the classic “hero’s journey”. I immersed myself a lot in Tony Stark when I played him: he was someone who needed a good dose of beating.