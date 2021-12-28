“I was more afraid when I was playing in Serie D than today in the Champions League”

Walter Junior Messias, AC Milan’s Brazilian on loan from Crotone, was told in a long interview with Carlo Pellegatti for StarCasino Sport. These are all his statements:

Speaking of goals in Madrid, did you have time to think about your career as you were about to enter the history of Milan? How did you live those 3-4 seconds? “It was wonderful. The ball was soft, I only had the goalkeeper in front, I said to myself: “Here I score a goal”. It was a beautiful moment. I got to think about it (laughs, ed) because the ball arrived really soft, I had the time to jump in the right way and score goals. It was exciting”.

It’s an emotional starting point for your career: “Yes, it was beautiful”.

Exulting you turned to heaven, what does it mean for you? “For me it’s a special thing, in 2015 I didn’t want to play football anymore. I went to church, talked to the pastor and told him I didn’t want to play anymore and just dedicate myself to preaching the gospel. And instead, in my opinion, God didn’t want me to leave football because it was a promise. Sometimes people find it hard to believe but an aunt of mine many ago made a prayer for me, I was still in Brazil and there was not even the thought of coming to Italy, and she told me that I would play in a big clubs in Europe “.

What made you change your mind? “It’s because I didn’t have the documents yet, then two days after I got them Ezio Rossi called me. He didn’t even know, but the two things fit together. I took that path there and I said to myself: “Since I am there, I will go ahead”. I didn’t think I’d get to where I am today ”.

What is your Brazilian idol? “Ronaldo the Phenomenon. I liked everything about him. After he stopped I didn’t watch the national team games as often as before. When he was playing in Brazil and there was the match I stopped, whatever I was doing, and watched him play ”.

Would you like to meet him? “I haven’t had the chance yet, but I would certainly like to talk to him someday.”

What did football in Casale, Chieri and Gozzano teach you when compared to these levels? “To have peace of mind. I’ll tell you the truth, I was more afraid of playing in Excellence or in Serie D. I had that thrill, that pressure, more then than now that I play a Champions League match against stronger opponents “.

What changes? “Because now I feel safer, more mature. I feel calmer ”.

What have these years of professionalism taught you and what do you need to improve in your opinion? “They taught me that I always have to work hard, I have to train hard and understand that what I did yesterday is not enough for tomorrow. You must always work, you must always try to do your best “.

Last year only Rodrigo De Paul managed to dribble more than you. Is it an innate talent you’ve always had or have you cultivated it? “I’ve always had it, it’s a natural thing that I’ve had since I was a child”.

What was Milan for you before and what is Milan for now? “Milan is a team that I have always admired. From an early age I fell in love with him watching him play. Now I’m here, I’m proud to be here. Arriving at a club like this is for a few “.

How did you live the hours before your move to Milan? These are certainly not normal hours: “I was a little tense. Getting here at the last was a wonderful thing, the news reached me at two in the morning. I hadn’t slept yet and couldn’t sleep. Then the next day, slowly, I found myself in reality “.

You fought to get here. In your opinion, can you teach something on a human level to these great professionals and players here at Milan? Could you be an example in anything? “I don’t know, maybe a life example. I tell you the truth, football is a different world from the real one out there. There are people who suffer there, who get up at 5 in the morning and return home at 8 in the evening. Some may not have experienced this. Life outside of football is not easy. Maybe as a child you start playing and football gives you the chance to have a better life, a life we ​​say luxurious that many don’t have. Understanding what the others are, who live in that world parallel to this one “.

Do you always have this present? “I live my life as quiet as before, I don’t get excited in front of people. If someone asks me for a photo or an autograph, I do it willingly, because I have experienced it too “.

What did Giovannino Stroppa, the great Rossonero, give you, and do you still feel it? “Yes, I feel it. The coach has become a friend, he has given me so much. When I arrived there in Crotone he with his way of doing and coaching made me really grow “.

What did Stefano Pioli give you instead? Do you remember the first thing he said to you? “There was a period of difficulty due to injuries. Maybe he wasn’t going well in training, but Mr. Pioli came to me and said: “Look, you’re strong, don’t worry.” It gave me an extra boost ”.

How is it to play with Ibrahimovic? “Ibra is great. When I’m in trouble on the pitch I give the ball to him, he never loses it (laughs, ed). I always trust him ”.

What’s your next goal? “The goal is to win with Milan. Then there is the national team, I’d like to play there and wear that shirt there. Now the main objective is to win against Milan ”.

How much do you miss Simon Kjaer? “Simon is very strong and very good, we hope he recovers as soon as possible. On the human level? I had little time to get to know the guys because it is played every 2 days, then I have been out for a long time and since I arrived I have only been training with them for three weeks. I haven’t had time to get to know them as people yet, but slowly… ”.

What struck you about the Milan dressing room? “They are good guys, they are professional guys focused on work”.

What do you like about Milan? “I know Milan little, I have always lived in Turin. Milan is a big city, I like that there is always a lot of movement ”.

What is your favorite dish? “If I have to tell you the truth, he is Brazilian (laughs, ed). There is a typical dish from my state called “frango com quiabo. It’s chicken with a Brazilian vegetable. I also like the Milanese risotto ”.

How do you spend your free time? “I always try to be with my family. When I have time I always want to be with them, I want to disconnect from everything “.

Do you have any kids? “Yes, two children”.

How are the father who is now a Milan player living? “They are calm, they are like me. He doesn’t like being seen in the spotlight ”.

What’s your favourite singer? What do you like about Brazilian music? “There are many rhythms, from north to south there are two different rhythms. I like to hear Brazilian evangelical songs. Then there is also an Italian singer that I really like to listen to, his name is Corrado Salmé ”.