“I was not afraid and I have no pain. The form is poor, a miracle to be there ”- OA Sport

She is a Sofia Goggia with a smile, serene and satisfied after the first test of women’s downhill at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The Bergamo-born is back on skis after the terrible crash in the super-G in Cortina and also offered a good impression on the track. These are his first words to the microphones of Rai Sport: “I’m very happy. After the flight from Cortina it is already a miracle to be here. Today I did my downhill test, I had no room for doubts, not at all and I started very calmly. I just tried to stay on my feet, to understand the knee, the reactions, the track and the snow ”.

Sofia continues on today’s test: “I pulled some big ‘brakes’ but that’s okay, also because in recent days I tried to make a fast progression, because the time was what it was. Today it was important to feel the support, not even have a curve with the outside unloaded. If my body is in the ideal position, then I’m going ”.

Goggia’s thoughts in recent days have been many, even ugly, but the blue experienced different sensations at the moment of departure: “If I was afraid in Cortina after the Altenmarkt flight, I wondered how much of the gate I will have. Instead today I was concentrated, serene and aware of being able to do what I could do with the means I have now “.

The emotions and the joy of being at the Olympics: “When I arrived on reconnaissance and saw the Beijing 2022 logo, I was very happy. The Olympics are the place where childhood dreams come true and despite my conditions I am here ”.

Sofia again in closing on the test and how she feels after this first real Olympic day: “Today it was not easy to go downhill, even if it was a test, on a new track and without having skied on the track the other day. I am very happy and we are under construction ”.

Sofia Goggia then released articulate statements also to Fisi: “I didn’t do the super-G for the few days on skis but above all because it’s an unknown, you can’t build it like downhill. They are clearly not at the top, indeed, they are in poor shape. We had decided two days before that we would not do it, to avoid having too much pressure, with trick corners on my left leg, which holds if I do the right things but is not so ready and responsive. I made an incredible progression but it takes their time. I’ve had races with pain, to tell the truth I don’t have any now, but the desire to run and do things well, to do an Olympic descent, which for me is the most beautiful thing that can exist, is great. We set out to do a test very calmly and I am happy that at the start I was not afraid, I was not pervaded by terror as I thought I could be. I was well focused and aware of what to do, I’m very happy. Clearly I braked, I was a little afraid on the intermediate parabolic but everything is fine, and indeed, in two corners in the flat I felt the beauty of speed. It was important to make a descent like this, to have a constructive approach; beautiful to be here. I did everything to be there because the Olympics is the Olympics. It hurts to know that you are undefeated since December 2020 and that you cannot play your cards even in the super-G. There wasn’t a minute I thought I wouldn’t make it, except the day after the injury. Thanks to the help of the doctors, I said I should try, because I can’t accept being resigned regardless. This morning on reconnaissance, seeing the five Olympic circles I was very happy. Today I was calm, serene and aware of braking where it was needed and doing what I knew. Today I got to 1 “55, I started with even a bit of haze, I’m not slow … then let’s see”.

PHOTO: LaPresse