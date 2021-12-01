“I was on the ground and some were filming me for a like on social media”

It was the summer of 2018 when George Clooney, in Sardinia to shoot the Hulu Catch 22 series, was the victim of an accident. The actor and director was driving along the state road in Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia, when his Harley Davidson collided with a car causing a crash on the asphalt. If on a physical level, fortunately, no serious repercussions were found – the doctors diagnosed only a slight trauma to a knee – from a psychological point of view the episode was very distressing for Clooney who today remembers it with great suffering.

“I was waiting for my switch to go out. I thought it was the last minute of my life ”confides today the 60-year-old actor al Sunday Times, admitting that he still thinks about those tragic moments and the fear of not surviving and never hugging his wife Amal Alamuddin and children, the twins Ella and Alexander who were only one year old at the time: “I thought I would never see them again”.

George Clooney filmed on the asphalt after the accident

Two and a half years have passed since the accident, today George Clooney says he is disheartened at the thought of what happened in the moments immediately following the crash, when he saw himself on the ground being filmed by the people who were around him. “If you are in the public eye, what you realize while you are on the ground thinking that it is the last minute of your life is that, for some people, you are just entertainment for their Facebook page”, is his consideration. : “I am a pretty positive person, but this event has clearly shown me that you are really only here for their enjoyment.”

After that day, George Clooney promised his wife that he would no longer ride a motorcycle and his Harley Davison was sold for charity.