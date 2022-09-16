I was one of the youngest billionaires in the world before Kylie Jenner – I still try to save money in many ways

BEFORE Kylie Jenner was named one of the youngest billionaires, this Norwegian heiress once wore the crown and did a lot saving money.

Alexandra Andresen, 26, is worth around $1.2 billion and although 42% of her wealth comes from ownership of her family’s investment company, she is also an expert at managing her money.

“I save when I get my weekly allowance, and I save the cash prizes I win in competitions or if I get money as a gift for my birthday,” said Alexandra, an equestrian champion.

“It means I can buy things I really want, like a bag or a pair of shoes, without having to ask mum or dad for money. »

She was named by Forces as “the world’s youngest billionaire” in 2016, before Kylie Jenner’s makeup empire won the title.

However, while Kylie and the rest of her famous family are known for flaunting their seemingly endless wealth, Alexandra and her sister, Katharina, have a more modest approach to life.

“Dad has a rule that we can buy a nice car, but it has to be second-hand,” Katharina told Forbes, speaking of the sisters’ father, Johan Andresen Jr, who runs Feed, one of the biggest private companies from Norway.

Alexandra admits the money “is a necessity”, but says she doesn’t want it to be “something I need to use in abundance”.

Saving money is getting harder as inflation and fears of a recession weigh on the average person, however, financial experts say it’s still essential.

“Inflation is front and center everywhere we turn. The cost of groceries, filling the gas tank and paying the electric bill are all much more expensive than they were a year ago,” said financial guru Suze Orman.

“Those of you who are renting are likely facing much higher renewal rates. I’m sorry to say that all of this could mean that you should also consider increasing your emergency savings fund,”

Many experts recommend saving about three to six months of expenses for an emergency fund.

The amount will be different for everyone, but experts say to think about how much money you’ll need to get through a certain amount of time, such as unemployment.

Another money-saving strategy is to make it automatic — automatically putting a portion of your paychecks into a savings account until you’ve reached your emergency fund goal.

As Alexandra pursues her equestrian career, her sister Katharina is about to take over the family business.

“I feel a great responsibility,” she said. “I want to help grow Feed and make it even better. »

