“I was sad and angry with Lionel Messi, because…”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fought for years in La Liga. Today, the Argentinian international plays for PSG and the Portuguese for Manchester United.

From 2008 to 2017, their dominance over the Ballon d’Or was unparalleled. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at the heart of their historic rivalry. Individual prices, collective titles, revenues, marketing battle.

The two maintained a very strong rivalry during the 2010s, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona took full advantage of it! But for some time, the rivalry has waned in intensity. It is always there, it will always be present, but it is much less lively.

After receiving his 5th trophy in 2017 in Paris, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview to France Football, the weekly which organizes the election. And he says it, the Ballon d’Or has always been a goal for him. “At first, my goal was to win a Ballon d’Or. And when I arrived in Manchester, I felt it was possible.

Once the first fell, in 2008, the ambition of the Portuguese only increased. But he had to watch, powerless, the four consecutive coronations of Lionel Messi.

“At the time, I was sad and angry. At one point, I was even demotivated. I went to the ceremony and I never won. At one point, I was even demotivated, I no longer wanted to come.

But he is not the type to bemoan his fate. He went back to work and continued to believe in it. In his mind, the best is him. “I don’t see anyone better than me”, he confirms.

“People have the right to prefer Messi or Neymar, but there is no more complete than me. (…) I am the best player in history, in good times and in bad times.