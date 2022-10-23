“I was so surprised that she had already heard of me”: Stromae recounts his surprising encounter with singer Camila Cabello

It was last July that Stromae once again created a surprise. He released the song “Mon Amour” with singer Camila Cabello. A collaboration that Stromae addressed in an interview for the media ‘Rolling stone’.

It all started at the Met Gala in New York. The two big names in music met for the first time on the red carpet of the prestigious event. “We were in line and I was standing behind Camila. She recognized me immediately. I was so surprised that she had ever heard of me“, says our Stromae national. Visibly very surprised, he asked: “At first, I wasn’t sure if it was her, so I asked: “Are you Camilla Cabello ?“. She answered : “Yeah, I’m a huge fan.“

A meeting that led to a collaboration

Thereafter, the two stars of the song remained in contact. “One day she sent me that “Mon Amour” was her favorite song on my last album “Multitude”. I said, “This is my next single”. Do you want to collaborate?” Stromae remembers that the interpreter of “Havana” was over the moon. “She answered yes three times, in capital letters.” This is how the collaboration between Camila Cabello and Stromae. He is also very proud of it. “I love the way she sings on this song.“

During this interview, he also revealed its more great dream : “I would love to be nominated for a grammys with ‘Multitude’. It would make me so proud and happy“, says Stromae. “As a musician, earning a grammys is a dream. And as a French-speaking singer, it would be even more special. It would be a real recognition of my work, outside of Europe.“