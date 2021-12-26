Sports

“I was struck by the recent slowdown in Napoli, as soon as he recovers three players it will be fun”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Zola: I was struck by the recent slowdown in Napoli, as soon as he recovers three players it will be fun

Zola comments on the moment of Napoli

Naples Football – Gianfranco Zola, former forward of Naples And Chelsea, gave an interview to Repubblica.

“The surprise? In Italy I was struck by the recent slowdown of Napoli, a team that Spalletti has made very solid behind, with an effective game idea and devastating offensive potential. Of course, the absences of Koulibaly, Osimhen and Insigne are very heavy. are recovered, it will be fun “

Who gives you the most emotions?

“I say that in addition to Inter and Napoli, Pioli’s Milan are doing excellent things and the talented physicality of Gasperini’s Atalanta, who suffer only when they are not very well competitive. Teams that are always worth the ticket. After the Premier, Serie A it’s the best championship in Europe. Inter, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will play the Scudetto until the end. And I also see Juve in the fight. “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Salernitana-Inter, no Darmian. Turnover risk for Lautaro

1 week ago

Inter, Barella will be the guiding star: message to Conte. Brozovic? The meeting arrives

November 6, 2021

Rome, Smalling scores but the injury nightmare returns. And the market is upon us

2 weeks ago

“Maradona Sogno Benedetto”, the review of the Prime Video series on the Pibe de Oro :: Blog on Today

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button