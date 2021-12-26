“I was struck by the recent slowdown in Napoli, as soon as he recovers three players it will be fun”
Zola comments on the moment of Napoli
Naples Football – Gianfranco Zola, former forward of Naples And Chelsea, gave an interview to Repubblica.
“The surprise? In Italy I was struck by the recent slowdown of Napoli, a team that Spalletti has made very solid behind, with an effective game idea and devastating offensive potential. Of course, the absences of Koulibaly, Osimhen and Insigne are very heavy. are recovered, it will be fun “
Who gives you the most emotions?
“I say that in addition to Inter and Napoli, Pioli’s Milan are doing excellent things and the talented physicality of Gasperini’s Atalanta, who suffer only when they are not very well competitive. Teams that are always worth the ticket. After the Premier, Serie A it’s the best championship in Europe. Inter, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will play the Scudetto until the end. And I also see Juve in the fight. “
