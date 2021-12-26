“I was struck by the recent slowdown in Napoli, as soon as he recovers three players it will be fun”

Naples Football – Gianfranco Zola, former forward of Naples And Chelsea, gave an interview to Repubblica.

“The surprise? In Italy I was struck by the recent slowdown of Napoli, a team that Spalletti has made very solid behind, with an effective game idea and devastating offensive potential. Of course, the absences of Koulibaly, Osimhen and Insigne are very heavy. are recovered, it will be fun “

Who gives you the most emotions?