“I was suffering from depression when I played Virginia Woolf and I went further” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 54-year-old actress said that the role in the film The Hours, for which she later won the Oscar, exacerbated the mental problems that already plagued her during her marriage to Tom Cruise and the subsequent separation in 2001.

Playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” after her painful separation from Tom Cruise in 2001 exacerbated the depression Nicole Kidman already suffered during her marriage to the star., also making them make dangerous decisions, such as the writer’s suicide scene in the river, which she wanted to shoot without a stunt double. “I don’t know if she ever really thought about the danger I was in, that’s how she (Virginia) felt at the time – 54-year-old Kidman, now married to country singer Keith Urban, admitted to ‘This Cultural Life’ on BBC Radio 4. -. I mean, I put the stones in my pocket and walked into the river and walked over and over. I probably haven’t considered the danger enough. ‘

“Virginia’s idea passed through me” Reflecting on the emotions she felt at that moment and which then accompanied her throughout the shoot, today the actress has no doubts. “I think I was in a distant, depressed place, not even in my body – continued Kidman, who won the Oscar for best actress for that role – so the idea of ​​Virginia passed through me, I was like an open vessel for that to happen. And I think Stephen Daldry (the director) was very sensitive to me, because he knew it ».

Women over 40 in the cinema A few days ago the actress – who just came out on Prime Video with the new film “Being the Ricardos”, in which she plays the comedian Lucille Ball – instead addressed the delicate issue of women over 40 in Hollywood, pointing the finger at the sexism still prevails in the world of cinema. “There is a sort of consensus in the industry, something that everyone knows, even if no one says it … an actress, about 40, is done with the world of cinema – said Kidman in an interview to Dujour magazine, which has reserved the cover for her -. I have never had to sit on a chair to be told by someone: “You are past your expiration date”, but I have had moments in which I have been rejected because of my age, even if all this is fortunately changing ».