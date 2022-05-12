I was suffering from Lyme disease

Pauline Bowie was bitten by a tick in 1989 and has since suffered from body aches, headaches and severe nervous system problems. The woman was convinced she had Alzheimer’s disease until she found out she was positive for Lyme disease.

For years she has been convinced that she has Alzheimer’s disease. Pauline Bowie has undergone countless medical examinations. For 30 years she has suffered from body aches, headaches and difficulty remembering. Recently the woman found out that she actually has Lyme disease, bacterial infection caused by a tick bite. In just four weeks she was able, thanks to the right antibiotics, to greatly improve her medical situation.

The turning point came in 2018, when Bowie decided to send some blood samples to Armin laboratories in Germany. German doctors were able to recognize Lyme disease and to prescribe the right medications for the 54-year-old mother of 3 children. Initially, Bowie had to undergo an intensive course of medication, but after 28 days she was able to cut back on her medications and start home treatment.

The woman had been bitten by a tick in 1989 and since then he had suffered from severe nervous system problems. He battled the disease for nearly 30 years before he was finally diagnosed. “For years I had been struggling with my health – he explained -. Every day was a war and I didn’t know what I was fighting against. All this was very painful, I was scared above all by my inability to remember. I was very worried and for me it was hard to think of anything. When the diagnosis arrived I felt reborn. The improvements came in no time. “

The symptoms he had had for nearly 30 years started to go away within weeks. Little by little, his ability to remember and reason also benefited from the prescribed antibiotics. “I really couldn’t believe it. Over the years I have seen many specialists, but no one has been able to give me a true diagnosis.”

The teacher heard about Lyme disease for the first time in April 2018. Only then did he decide to send some samples of his blood to an analysis laboratory. “The exams gave positive results, but I was happy to finally have a certainty” she said. Since 2018 Bowie has been involved in spreading awareness of the disease across Scotland. “I fight for tests and treatments that are accessible to all. I wish that others could get the help that I have wanted for all these years.”

Lyme disease is considered “mimic” because it has symptoms that resemble those of Alzheimer’s disease. Caused by the bite of ticks, it is very difficult to recognize it: most people, in fact, do not remember ever having been bitten. “Probably in Scotland there are many more patients affected by this disease than we think – Pauline Bowie told the Mirror -. Early treatment can prevent major complications”.