Anne Hathaway revealed that for The Devil Wears Prada, the film that launched her career, there were the names of eight actresses before hers for the role of Andy.

As well as Meryl Streep for the role of Miranda Priestly, too Anne Hathaway was the perfect actress to play his assistant Andy Sachs. Self The devil wears Prada it was a hugely successful comedy, the credit goes as much to the script as to their performances (and also to those of Emily Blunt And Stanley Tucci, obviously). Sometimes it is fate that decides which actor should embody a character who will become memorable, as happened for example to Harrison Ford And Hugh Jackman with Indiana Jones And Wolverine, two roles initially assigned, respectively, to Tom Selleck And Dougray Scott.

Virtual guest of the talent show Drag Race from RuPaul, Anna Hathaway intervened to greet the competitors. One of them asked her if there was a role in her career that she had to fight for a lot before getting it. The actress replied like this: “I’ll give you a scoop … I was the ninth choice for The Devil Wears Prada, but in the end I made it! So hold on, never give up!”. Hathaway she does not say who the eight candidates who came before her on the favorite list were, who, for one reason or another, were not hired.

What is known is that the production of the film wanted a known name and is a Rachel McAdams who was offered the role, on the strength of the success of The pages of our life, but she refused because she didn’t want to be in a big Hollywood studio movie. Anne Hathaway he found himself therefore on the set of The devil wears Prada at the age of 23 and his career took off internationally.

