I was the one who killed her

“I was the one who killed Gabby Petito.” Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the 22-year-old who disappeared in September during a trip across the United States and was later found dead, had admitted that he was the killer. The FBI reported that Laundrie – who committed suicide – confessed to the murder in a notebook found next to his body, along with a backpack and a gun, in a Florida nature reserve. “A review of the notepad revealed written statements from Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the feds said. Shortly before the FBI shared the new evidence, the young woman’s family released a statement saying “there is no question” that “Brian Laundrie killed Gabby.”

The case of Gabby Petito

Investigators also explained how Laundrie for days after killing Gabby attempted to mock the authorities by chatting between her phone and that of her ex-girlfriend, making it appear that she was still alive. The 22-year-old travel blogger was reported missing on September 11 while on vacation with her boyfriend. On September 19, his remains were found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. The autopsy revealed that the young woman had died of strangulation. Laundrie had first returned to his home in Florida then had lost track of him. After extensive research, his body was discovered in October in the Carlton Reservation in North Port, Florida. The only indictment currently facing him was that of using two of Gabby’s credit cards after the girl’s death, although he was the main suspect in the 22-year-old’s murder; investigations are still ongoing.