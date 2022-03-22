“I was tired of my long hair”: Maribel Guardia drives the networks crazy after appearing with a drastic “change of look”

The actress Maribel Guardia left her fans open-mouthed on social networks after appearing bald, assuring that she was “fed up” with her long hair.

The actress and singer Maribel Guardia left her more than 7.4 million followers open-mouthed on her Instagram account, after appearing with a drastic change of look.

“I wanted to show off my #look change 😜,” he wrote in a video that quickly went viral on social media. And it is that the beautiful actress appears shaved in the audiovisual, something that shocked many at first, since she looked very different.

“Well, I had to introduce you to this makeover. I dared to do it for a television project, it was a very important challenge and I wanted to take the plunge. She was already fed up with my long hair and, above all, with my fringe. Oh my God, welcome to spring and I hope you like my makeover. Would you do it?”, they can be heard saying in the audiovisual that already registers more than 62 thousand “I like it”.

It may interest you: “She is the true goddess of El Salvador”: Adriana Hasbún receives compliments after revealing that she has already had her breasts operated

The famous also indicated that one of her purposes for this 2022 is to complain less. Photos: illustrative and non-commercial image/https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJiMoKLsrb/

Without the long hair and without the fringe by which she has always been characterized, the charming 62-year-old actress managed to make many of her loyal fans fall in love. Some of these let her know that with short or long hair she will always look beautiful.

“Always divine”, “The proof that the one who is beautiful is beautiful with or without hair! especially when beauty comes from the heart, that is not overshadowed by anyone”, “Of hairs👏🔥”, “You are very beautiful, inside and out.❤️”, “You are beautiful Maribel”, “Mmm they didn’t cut it right? It is what the effects do, it looks very natural”, “The truth looks just as beautiful.”, were part of the comments that stood out in the publication.

The truth is that Maribel has not cut her hair, it was all a joke she made to her followers to see how they reacted. The actress used an app filter that makes people appear bald. This challenge is trending on TikTok. Some of her fans got it right away, others for a moment if they believed her.

Do not miss it: He reached the age of 36! Aislinn Derbez celebrated her birthday with a heart-stopping swimsuit

Maribel Guardia upset her fans with a drastic change of look. Video: illustrative and non-commercial image/https://www.instagram.com/p/CbWtDVCjXug/

BACK TO HOME