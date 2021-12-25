Jennifer Lawrence blames herself for the failure of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and for her performance in the film: “I was fed up with myself”

The cinematic universe of X-Men, as we know, ended in 2019 with the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, second but unsuccessful attempt of the 20th Century Fox to transpose the Saga of the Black Phoenix on the big screen later X-Men: Final Conflict (2006). In addition to the film’s numerous narrative and structural problems, fans have always pointed the finger at the subdued make-up and performance of the film. Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Mystica, whose death had even been spoiled by the official trailers.

During an interview with Vanity Fair focused on the new movie Netflix Don’t Look Up with Leonardo Dicaprio And Jonah Hill, the star of Hunger Games talked about the reasons that led her to take a couple of years’ break from acting, explaining that the expectations of the Hollywood industry and the judgments of the public had such a negative impact on her mood to the point that influence his work in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and in the last few movies he starred in:

“I wasn’t bringing out the quality I should have had. I just thought everyone was getting bored of me. I was tired of myself. I had gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything anymore. If I walked on a red carpet people would ask ‘Why didn’t he run?’. I think I’ve been condescending most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody is angry. ‘ AND then I got to a point where I felt that people weren’t happy with my existence. So it kind of shook me out of the thought that your job or career can bring any kind of peace to your soul. “

We remember that X-Men – Dark Phoenix (2019), written and directed by Simon Kinberg, sees in the cast James McAvoy (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Michael Fassbender (Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy / Beast), Sophie Turner (Jean Gray), Tye Sheridan (Scott Summers / Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Ororo Munroe / Tempesta), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler), Evan Peters (Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver) e Jessica Chastain (Vuk).

SYNOPSIS

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their members, Jean Gray. During a mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when struck by an unknown cosmic force. Once back on Earth, this force will not only make it infinitely more powerful but also much more unstable. As she fights this entity within her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she cannot comprehend or contain. With Jean out of control hurting the people he loves, the fabric that holds the X-Men together begins to unravel. Seeing this family fall apart, the team must find a way to unite again, not only to save Jean’s soul but also to save our planet from aliens who intend to use this force to rule the galaxy.“

