“I was very scared”: Kristen Stewart revealed which Spencer scene made her the most nervous

UNITED STATES-. Kristen Stewart continues to receive praise for her performance as Princess Diana in the latest film from Paul Larrain, spencer. However, before enjoying the great success that she is going through right now, the actress revealed during her appearance on The Jess Cagle Show from SiriusXM that she felt extremely nervous when filming began.

During the radio interview, Stewart revealed that her character’s first voice lines made her nervous. The scene took place in a cafe, which although it was not the first that she filmed, the actress was well aware of the importance of the moment. “That day I was very scared. She hated that day. I thought, ‘God, this is the moment where everyone is going to say yes or no,’ “said the star.

“It’s like a moment where people will just say, ‘I believe it. Or I don’t think so’. But that’s the deal. That’s what you sign up for,” he explained. Stewart. “Being the first time she’s spoken in the movie, it felt like a huge pressure, more than some of the other dialogue-heavy scenes we did, which at that point in the filming we’d already done,” the star continued. spencer.

Kristen Stewart was able to contain her nerves when filming

“It wasn’t like it was the first thing we shot. But because it’s the first time you see her or it’s not really, it’s the first time you hear her speak. oh man. I really wanted to do well.” Stewart. Despite her nerves, the actress indicated that in order to carry out the scene she had to “suspend all excessively analytical thoughts, like those of the big moment.”

“Fortunately, it is not a play. You can always go again. We have multiple shots. We have a lot of film to record. I think when you do impressions of your friends, without thinking, like someone is like, ‘Hey, what did your friend say the other day?’ And you just respond, it just happens. You don’t even have to be someone who does impressions,” he explained. Stewart.



