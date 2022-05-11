I was very scared, luckily my daughter Jennifer was not with us that day

In connection with the clinic in Rome where she is, Eva Henger has made it known that her health conditions have improved, even if further surgery on her foot will be necessary. The showgirl underwent an emergency operation on her arm due to the risk of septicemia and recalling the moment of the accident she said: “At first I felt guilty for not having brought my daughter, but it was lucky”.

Eva Henger she underwent an emergency operation on her arm for risk septicemia. The showgirl was transported by air ambulance to a clinic in Rome, where she is currently hospitalized together with the husband Massimiliano Caroletti. A few weeks ago the couple was involved in a serious car accident in Hungary, in which two people died. In connection with Afternoon 5, in the episode of May 9, Henger updated on her health conditions.

Live from the Roman clinic where she is, Eva Henger said she was very afraid for her health, especially for her arm and hand: “I took a big risk, my hand was completely black. And I was very afraid “. Following the crash, she suffered multiple fractures that will force her to rest for at least 3 months, prevent her from walking, and will require at least one more surgery. But after the surgery she underwent she appeared calmer about her physical condition than her.

The showgirl recalled with Barbara D’Urso the dramatic moment of the accident and the phases that preceded it. At that moment, her only thought went to her daughter, who fortunately was not with her parents: “At first I felt guilty for not wearing it, but it was lucky. It was my first feeling, always trust that.”

Immediately after the accident, Eva Henger and her husband were rushed to hospital, in two different clinics, without hearing from each other. Here the showgirl was subjected to an operation on her arm, which however, instead of improving her conditions, worsened them, as she herself told the presenter of Afternoon5: “They saw that there was inflammation where they had applied the gauze, but instead of cleaning everything they tightened even more, making the situation worse.”