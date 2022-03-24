“I was wrong” about the deployment of DApps

The co-founder of the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson has admitted that his July 2020 forecast for the number of DApps coming onto the blockchain has yet to come true..

Referring to his famous tweet from July 2020, Hoskinson tweeted on March 23: “Remember when I predicted that there would be thousands of assets and DApps on Cardano? Well I was wrong”.

Remember when I predicted thousands of assets and DApps on Cardano? Well I was wrong, there are now millions of native assets issued and DApps are now in the hundreds. #SlowAndSteady https://t.co/mK4So6NHa1 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 23, 2022

However, he may have misremembered his own tweet, since in July 2020 there were foretold that by 2021 there would be “hundreds of assets and thousands of DApps” on Cardano (ADA).

Although the number of assets seems to have overcome its predictions for 2022 thanks to the new non-fungible token (NFT) minting protocols, the number of decentralized applications running on the network is not that impressive.

The decentralized finance analysis platform DeFiLlama tracks just seven DApps powered by Cardano and a total of $315.72 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), excluding staked governance tokens.. Two of those DApps have 0 TVL out of governance tokens.

Hoskinson believe what developers are waiting for the Vasil hard fork update rollout on Cardano scheduled for this June to launch their projects.

Cardano DApps tracked by DeFiLlama.

According to the main tracker of the Cardano ecosystem, Cardano Cube, there are 579 DApps in various stages of development.

What most also don’t understand is that many Cardano DApps are waiting for the Vasil hardfork in June to launch to benefit from pipelining. So it seems we ain’t seen nothing yet on TVL https://t.co/mMHxwRrF96 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 12, 2022

Although the data contradict some of Hoskinson’s lofty predictions from 2020, they confirm that the Cardano ecosystem has been on a steady rise throughout 2022 so far. The Jan. 21 launch of the SundaeSwap decentralized exchange (DEX) helped spark a huge spike in total value locked (TVL). Before the launch, Cardano’s TVL spiked more than 24 times, going from $3 million to $87.7 in a single day, from January 20 to 21, according to DeFiLlama.

Cardano TVL has had a steady rise throughout 2022. Source: DeFiLlama

Including the value of staked tokens, the ecosystem’s TVL now stands at an all-time high of $315.7 million, with the Minswap DEX leading all other dApps with $195.2 million. This makes Cardano the 25th largest blockchain network by TVL. If the value of staked governance tokens is counted, Cardano’s TVL is about $421.5 million.

Despite Cardano’s growth this year, the network’s TVL still pales in comparison to its DeFi Layer 1 competitors such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).. The two chains are worth a massive $137.3 billion and $7.2 billion respectively, according to DeFiLlama.

