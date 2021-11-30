“I was wrong to sign Valentino Rossi”

Razlan Razali confesses that he was wrong to sign Valentino Rossi for the 2021 MotoGP season: “I thought I was under pressure from Yamaha”.

Razlan Razali is the owner of the new WITHU-Yamaha team with which he will participate in the 2022 MotoGP season. After three years with Petronas, the Malaysian manager has seen the oil giant cut his ties. He turned down an initial offer in June to try to pull in higher figures, but eventually the race broke down. At that point an internal revolution began in the team, starting with the split between Razali and Johan Stigefelt, former sporting director. A divorce that created many problems for the new team that made its debut in the MotoGP test at Jerez.

Reduced budget, consequently also the staff has been reduced to the bone. Yamaha has renewed confidence in the satellite team for just one season, by June it will decide whether to continue with the new company which is now based in Great Britain. We need guarantees and financial coverage, but above all results. These will be entrusted to the experience of Andrea Dovizioso and the Darryn Binder bet that comes from Moto3.

Razlan’s mistake

With hindsight Razlan Razali confesses two errors: “If I could go back I would accept Petronas’ first new contract offer. But I wanted to trade for more money“, He admitted to Speedweek.com. “And to be honest: I shouldn’t have taken Valentino Rossi! There was always the assumption that we would have no choice but to sign Valentino in 2021. We thought we were under pressure from Yamaha, but there was no pressure.“. After the podium in Jerez in 2020, the Malaysian was convinced to opt for the expert champion from Tavullia, but then the results were not on his side. “But the decision had already been made“.

The negotiation between the parties took longer than necessary, marketing issues were feared. It was said that hiring a world star was not that simple … In the 2021 MotoGP season, Valentino Rossi achieved only four top-10s, underlining several times how his Yamaha M1 was not comparable to that of the factory riders. On the other hand, he took his responsibilities by deciding to end his career in Valencia. “I think Valentino has put himself under pressure. Young drivers are much faster. Valentino recorded better times than in the past. But that wasn’t enough. He wanted success, his heart and mind were inclined, but the physicist disagreed“.

