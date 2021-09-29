“I wasn’t ready to get married, but he’s special”

Last year Cameron Diaz, 46, said goodbye to the cinema to dedicate herself to her husband Benji Madden, forty-year-old guitarist of Good Charlotte. And now, in a first-person article written for the magazine Instyle, which puts her on the cover of September, the former actress dedicated to rocker married in 2015 a public declaration of love: “Marriage was the best thing that happened to me. My husband is the most fantastic living being. He’s a great partner, I’m really grateful to him.

I don’t know if I was ready (when I got married), though I knew Benji was special“.

That the musician was the right man, Cameron had understood at their first meeting, which took place in 2014 thanks to a barbecue. The diva had organized a barbecue in the garden of the house and her friend Nicole Richie, among the guests together with her Joel Madden, showed up with her husband’s twin brother. “I had known Nicole and Joel for a couple of years before I met Benji,” she revealed, “So when Joel asked me if he could bring his brother I said: “Of course, it’s the family.” A few minutes later it would be “love at first sight”: «As soon as Benji walked through the door, I immediately said to myself: ‘It’s him’».

In January 2015, after less than a year of relationship, the wedding arrived, very intimate: “We got married in the living room in front of our friends, and then we celebrated with a small reception in the garden ». Since she became a wife, Cameron no longer thinks about the past, also made up of short stories with characters like Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Matt Dillon. “I don’t think about those men anymore“She explained,” now there is only my husband. With marriage you realize what is real ”. At 42, she still didn’t feel ready for the wedding. And in fact until then it had been one of the last hardened singles of Hollywood. The reason? «I didn’t want to be satisfied. AND now the best man is mine“, has explained.

Benji, ever since he married Diaz, he never stopped publicly declaring his love for her: he has his name tattooed on his chest and has sent her romantic dedications via social media several times. Even the diva, usually very reserved about her private life, ever since she is a happy wife lets herself go to public displays of affection. For example, in July 2016 he dedicated a long post to the musician on Instagram in which he wrote: «I am proud of my husband. Everyday. One day it is generous and ready to give, another kind and thoughtful“. And now, on the pages of Instyle, another (public) declaration of love for “the most fantastic living being” has arrived.

