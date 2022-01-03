“I went back to Afghanistan, I saw little girls carrying beams on their heads …”

Less than five months have passed since the Taliban took power. It was the days of August 15th when the fundamentalists triumphantly entered Kabul and the Westerners rushed out of Afghanistan. Via the foreigners, via the diplomatic personnel and via anyone who managed to set foot on any plane taking off from Kabul. Someone even put his foot on the cockpit of the plane. A few mothers literally threw their own child in the arms of any marine beyond the wall of an embassy.

Yet Jorge did not make it not to return to Kabul. He had and still has a mission to fulfill and a few days ago he returned to Afghanistan. To be more precise we should say in what Afghanistan has become. But the description of those who remained does not match the reality.

“They didn’t tell me that, on the street, I would see much more than what I knew. For example, there are countless girls who do heavy work. I have seen them carrying beams or large stones over their heads. There are no more women around. Lots of people camp out on the side of the road busy selling carpets and dishes. They place the wares on rickety tables and wait for customers to feed their family. They also sell shoes, all strictly unmatched “. But in a country in such an absolute abyss who can think of carpets or crockery?

The official’s account does not stop: “According to many, everything is quiet here. Poverty and all the rest don’t even seem to exist in their descriptions ”. Almost Jorge does not believe his eyes but the future does not scare him. He has lived through very tough years here (he worked for two other organizations in the Afghan capital) and is making an effort to look forward. “I’m certainly not new to Kabul – he continues – but I was not prepared for what I found on my return. There is despair, uncertainty and, perhaps most of all, resignation. I kept in touch with Afghan friends and colleagues who stayed here during my absence. Many tell me that they are used to difficulties, and that they will overcome this too, in some way. Others would have already despaired. They don’t: “we are Afghans” they say. And this answer must suffice “.