“I went crazy with the darkness inside, the therapy saves me” – Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

The Varese winger talks about the depression he has been fighting for some time: «I was hiding my discomfort, I was worse off. But telling it is important ”

He served his suspension, Varese will have him back on the pitch from Sunday. And by a twist of fate, Alessandro Gentile will resume in that Trento which between 2019 and 2020 had been his previous e last Italian teamto. But the sporting aspect of Ale – which frayed after the 2014 Scudetto with Milan and is now struggling with the scarcity of results that the new club is experiencing – is secondary to something more delicate: the battle with depression. Gentile had no problem making it public with a tweet in which he also specified: “But I’m not crazy.” Now he has agreed to talk about it.

What is the discomfort you feel and how do you deal with it?



«The subject is delicate, but it is important. Mental health is key, but I also think it’s underestimated, especially these days. People feel isolated and alone, but perhaps they are ashamed to say so. Since I live in similar situations, I wanted to help those who suffer from certain ailments and are in difficulty in telling about it ».

“I’m not crazy,” he wrote in the tweet. Why did you care to point this out?



“Because when certain things happen it’s like you feel like you’re going crazy. You feel out of place, out of this world: they are bad feelings and difficult to explain. Another complicated aspect is precisely the fact that it is difficult to talk about it, perhaps with people who have no idea what it means to live an experience like this. For this reason it is right to ask for help from those who are competent. We must not be ashamed of doing it, here is my message ».

When did you start to realize you had a problem?



“I have had this discomfort for some time, but I have kept it hidden. It got harder and harder to control, until I got to a point where I couldn’t handle it anymore. It happened last year after Covid: fear and isolation created bad scenarios “.

Did he get help? And with what rules or therapies?



«First of all, the rule is that … there are no rules. At first my parents and my brother Stefano (who plays in Sassari, ed), then I turned to a psychiatrist, then to a psychologist. I continue to work with her, sharing fears and sufferings: I understand that we human beings are not machines ».

Does the difficult moment of basketball in Varese also have something to do with it?



«No, my life is much bigger than basketball and it is right to give the correct weight to things. Existence is not limited to what happens on the court, despite the fact that basketball is my passion and my job and influences moods ».

Can you explain where he is in the battle?



“I won’t go into details. But I underline that it is not a battle that is won or lost: you learn to manage it as much as possible, living with these feelings to accept and overcome them ».

Doesn’t it even help the environment of a new society?



“I’m certainly not looking for help in this context.”

But does it not give relief to knowing that she is in a square that has welcomed her with enthusiasm?



“Given that I feel good in Varese, also because with Adriano Vertermati, the coach, I have a friendship that goes beyond basketball, I say that the same squares that welcome you in the best way are also the first ones ready to turn their backs on you. as soon as the difficulties begin. But this swing of emotions no longer affects me: I’m almost 30 years old, I’ve known too many ups and downs ».

Will Varese, last hour, be able to get out of trouble?



“I have confidence, despite the delicate situation: I believe in the group and in the coach”.

Are you also impervious to criticism for a bad match?



“I don’t even read them anymore. I do not care”.

The pinnacle of his career in Milan, with the NBA in sight. Then the negative turn. Have you ever wondered what got in your way?



«Many events, including personal ones. But even on this front I don’t want to explain. I have certainly made many mistakes and I take responsibility for them. For the rest, I do not comment ».

What is the missed opportunity after the title with Armani?



“Surely the one in Athens with Panathinaikos”.

Is any former mate helping her out?



«I don’t have great friendships in the world of basketball: off the court I am a person who stands on his own. But I think I left a good memory in those I played with ».

Is there a slice of serenity between hard times?



“Yes sure. I say to myself “full speed ahead, Ale”. With great love for what I do, for life and for the beautiful things I have ».