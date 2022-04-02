“I went out to hit the ball… I cried when I got home,” Menocal CONFESSED after a home run and sweep of Industriales vs. Santiago – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of this Thursday, March 31, the Leones de Industriales completed the sweep against their arch-rivals the Avispas de Santiago de Cuba, in its grounds of the Latin American Stadium. After winning the first two games with 9×6 and 12×5 boards, the people from the capital went out to the grass of Coloso del Cerro, ready to leave the indomitable with no options and complete the broom pass, in order to consolidate themselves among the first eight sets of Series 61.

Although the Blues came to have an advantage on several occasions during the match, based on the opportunity of their offensive round, with a home run included by Yasiel Santoya and an acceptable pitching job by their starter, right-hander Raymond Figueredo, the people from Santiago did not want to leave of the capital without adding at least one victory against Industriales, after having lost in two matches with their main figures from the box, the veterans Danny Betancourt and Alberto Bisset.

After eight and a half innings of an arduous battle, the game reached the end of the ninth with an 8×6 advantage for the Wasps, standing three outs from victory and with their best reliever on the mound, the 19-year-old Luis Angel Fonseca. , who had already thrown 50 pitches toward the plate, an excessive amount for his usual work.

After getting the first out in the ninth, Fonseca “dominated” Yusniel Rosabal on a fly ball to second base, but Santiago Torres was unable to catch the ball affected by the sun and allowed Industriales to place a runner on second base. Immediately afterwards, Fonseca gave a free passport to emerging Dayron Blanco and, as everyone already knows, Sandy Menocal dressed as a hero with a home run to left field, with a maximum count of three balls and two strikes, to leave Santiago on the field with a final score. of 9 × 8 and thus consummate the sweep.

«I went out to hit the ball, Malleta and Carmona gave me that confidence and told me to go out and do what I have always done and to put the ball into play», Menocal confessed to sports journalist Boris Luis Cabreraafter the end of Thursday’s game Industriales vs. Santiago de Cuba.

“With that mentality I went out. Always thinking that in the previous shift they had dominated me. Yesterday we talked and we told each other that if we had achieved two victories we could go out for the third, things worked out and we achieved the sweep”, added the player, who joined the Industriales team in this Series 61, coming from the Matanzas Crocodiles.

«I had a lot of mixed feelings when I got to the plate and that’s why I cried, in the last at-bats I hadn’t been up to the task. I want to thank my director for allowing me to be here with the Industriales and for not having replaced me in that turn at bat and for giving me all the confidence”, concluded Menocal.

After this spectacular victory, Industriales extended their consecutive winning streak to five games this season, after consummating sweeps against the Toros de Camagüey and the Avispas de Santiago de Cuba, both at the Latinoamericano stadium, also winning seven of their last 10 commitments.

In this way, the Blues have managed to consolidate themselves among the first eight teams in the 61 Series, ranking seventh with a balance of 24-21, 4.5 games behind the top, occupied by the Gallos de Sancti Spíritus (29-17). and 1.5 games ahead of the Cocodrilos de Matanzas and the Vegueros de Pinar del Río, tied at 23-23 in positions eight and nine.

This weekend, the Blues will host the Indios de Guantánamo (17-29), a team that occupies fifteenth place in the Standings and seems like a perfect prey to extend the chain of victories and stay in the advanced positions, in search for qualification for the postseason.

