“I went to Olympiakos for this reason! My best memory is linked to Roma”

Kostas Manolas breaks the silence and speaks for the first time since his return to the ranks ofOlympiakos. The former Napoli gave an interview to the microphones of the Greek broadcast ‘Super Bala live‘, explaining the reason for his return, also taking stock of his experience in Serie A.

“Olympiakos has always been in my heart. I have always been in contact with the president “, Manolas admits, declaring himself surprised by the welcome given to him. “It shows the love that the fans of the team have for me, but also the responsibility I have towards this environment because the Olympiakos shirt is very heavy”.

Why the return to Greece at only thirty years old? “It is not an economic question. I wanted to go back now that I am physically well and not, perhaps, at 34-35 to end my career. The best memory in Italy? The goal against Barcelona with Roma in the Champions League. But in Naples I won a Cup ”.

OnAtalanta, next opponent in the Europa League of the Greeks: “It is one of the strongest Italian teams, they play across the board. On the eve they are the favorites but we play eleven against eleven, we’ll see who passes ”.

F.rancesco Fildi