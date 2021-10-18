‘I went too far with quarantined alcohol’

Jennifer Lawrence she has never tried to pass as a teetotaler: the Hunger Games star has often been seen a little high even during ceremonies such as the Oscars, and after all it is also for these attitudes that she is loved.

It therefore seems that alcohol was one of Jennifer’s companions during this quarantine: during a guest ad Amy Shumer Learn to Cook, Lawrence has in fact discussed with her friend and colleague about her favorite wines and how self-isolation has favored their consumption.

In particular, the actress of Il Lato Positivo explained that she loves Sauvignon Blanc despite being generally more of a red wine type: “I mean, the white I drink it, but I think it’s more for the t *** e ” joked Jennifer, who then continued with regard to the habits taken in quarantine: “I may have abused a little. I’m trying to wait until 6pm to drink wine, so at 5pm I have a preventive beer“he always explained jokingly, but perhaps not too much.

Lawrence, however, has also given herself to cooking: recently Amy Shumer has in fact published on Instagram a recipe of her friend based on chicken and shallots; In the meantime, let’s try to understand what kind of relationship there is between Jennifer Lawrence and The Hunger Games.