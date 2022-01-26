‘I will also attack in the second heat’

Giuliano Razzoli 2nd after the first of the slalom on the Planai. Only a super Jakobsen in front with a margin, while six Azzurri qualify and the challenge for an Olympic ticket remains open …

A dream “Rocket”, perhaps never seen so solid and safe, not even in the good times of the triumphs in the 2010 and 2011 years.

Halfway through the night race in Schladming, the 37-year-old specialist from Reggio is splendid second, 58 cents behind Kristoffer Jakobsen, author of a simply incredible first heat. Starting at 8.45 pm, on the track designed by Matteo Joris, the Aosta Valley coach of a Swiss team that has yet to chase, we will know the whole truth from this last pre-Olympic appointment, also as regards the last passes to be assigned at home Italy to Beijing.

Tommaso Sala, 13th at 1 ”26, with another top ten placement could get a ticket for the Games, ousting a sprinter (Casse or Innerhofer?), But there is still a modicum of hope for Maurberger, first of the Azzurri to restart in the second having signed the 26th time trial, with Moelgg, Vinatzer and Gross between the South Tyrolean and the Brianza area.

Up there, the only podium card seems to be Razzoli, but what a card … “I didn’t risk too much, but I skied well – analyzes the Olympian on Rai Sport microphones – The chance was excellent in these conditions , I feel good in every situation and now let’s think about putting together two heats, I will attack in the second as well ”.

Alex Vinatzer, only 21st with 1 ”62 to recover, does not hide the disappointment:“ From the middle down I lost too much, the snow changed and I didn’t change my way of skiing, holding too much. We will see the layout of the second one, however I do not think I will change the set-up “.