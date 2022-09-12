Entertainment

“I will always love you”: Drew Barrymore reunites with ex-boyfriend Justin Long

Drew Barrymore reunited with her ex-love, actor Justin Long.

During an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the actress will have as a special guest Justin Long, with whom she had a three-year relationship.

Although the show premieres until tonight, a trailer for what will happen has already been released and shows the former couple giving each other a big hug before sitting down to discuss details of their failed romance.

At some point, Barrymore appears teary-eyed while discussing their past.

“I feel like we’ve gotten through so much together,” he tells Long. “When we used to talk and FaceTime and I would tell you that I really grew up. I always wanted to prove to you that I was a different person than when we had been in a relationship,” she tells him.

“You were the best,” Long replies with a smile on his face.

“We had an amazing time but we were quite hedonistic. A little immature. We got together, we broke up. It was chaos. But a lot of fun,” Barrymore explained.

On the things that made her fall in love with him, I envisage that “he’s funny, he’s very smart, he’s brilliant and he literally blows your socks off with laughter.”

You can watch the trailer here

