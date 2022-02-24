‘I will be champion with Cruz Azul and I will be in Qatar’; Santi Giménez al Tri

It is not unreasonable to think that Santiago Gimenez still has a chance to go Qatar 2022especially after last weekend showed that he was back to his footballing level.

The striker of Blue Cross is on the radar of the coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martinoas a candidate to fight Henry Martin the position of third striker, after the first two options are Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Moriaccording to Tricolor sources consulted by Halftime.

Gimenez had a poor start to the year because he caught COVID-19so it barely adds 94 minutes in four games of Opening 2022. However, last Sunday he scored his first brace when he only had six minutes on the pitch for Toluca. Thus, the sky-blue attacker is confident that this double will be a watershed in this World Cup year.

“This is a before and after, you have to give it because good things are coming“, he commented in an interview with Halftime.

The faith that the youth has in the Christianity give him the security to see a promising future in which Qatar appears as a goal, in addition to other objectives, such as a scoring title and obtaining the tenth star with the Machine.

“Something that gives you faith is be certain of what is expected and the conviction of what is not seen. I have that faith that good things are coming, I have that faith that I will be in qatar”, he stated.

“I will be the top scorer of the tournament and I will be champion with Cruz Azulthat is something that faith gives you, but it is obvious that faith without works is dead, so you have to work to achieve it”.

THE COMPETITION AND THE DISCARDED

Henry Martin takes advantage of Gimenez in the competition for third place forward for Qatar 2022above all because hardly in the game before Jamaica the Concacaf Octagon last January 28 he scored a goal to boost the Mexican victory in Caribbean lands.

During the process towards Qatar World Cup, Gerardo Martino he has tested a good number of strikers, but now there are very few options left to rule out. Among those who have been called by the daddy is it so Javier Hernandezas well as Alan Pulido, Jose Juan Macias and Edward Aguirrewhose World Cup options have been diluted in recent months.

Chicharito was left out of the process for off-court issues since 2019, Polished had one last chance in the past gold Cup where he barely played 41 minutes, Macias ceased to be considered by daddy from 2020 when they faced Guatemala at Aztec stadiumalready Aguirre only twice has he called it, for games in which only elements of MX Leaguewithout having been the owner.

