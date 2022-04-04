“I will be stronger than ever”: Christian Nodal’s mother launches a moving message after his health problems

There is no doubt that Christian Nodal’s family is one of those where they take care of each other and when there are problems, they do it even more. In this case, they have been through a number of things that have put them under the spotlight; however, they have managed to get ahead and continue with their lives in the best possible way.

It should be noted that there are sensitive issues that have not yet been resolved, but that do not give them hope. On this occasion, his mother, Christy Nodaldedicated a few words full of feeling and affection.

It was through your account Instagram where he published a photograph where he appears asleep on the interpreter of “Adiós amor”, both rested as if they had fought a battle. According to her words, it could be the disease that has been affecting him for several years.

Cristy Nodal thanks her family for being with her

In the middle of July of last year, the mother of Christian Nodal turned on the red lights after it became known that she had been hospitalized in an emergency at the Real San José Valle Real Hospital in Zapopan, Jalisco. She had to undergo surgery that was ultimately successful.

This could be related to what he wrote, since he mentioned that he has been fighting for more than three years:

“It doesn’t matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us in good and bad times and when we need you most, already more than three years of fighting, but today I do recognize that my strength was no longer there, I needed your hugs and the great love that you always give me my little family, @amely.nodal @alonso.nodaal @jgmusical soon this too will pass and my health will be stronger than ever #greatgods I love you thank you for so much kisha @nodal, “wrote on your Instagram account

It should be noted that although he did not mention the reason why he suffers, the rumor circulated that he could suffer from cancer, this as a result of his radical change of look.

