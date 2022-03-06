“I will be very far from football, I don’t want it even close”

2022-03-05
Gonzalo Higuain he wants nothing to do with football when he announces his retirement. The 34-year-old Argentine striker confessed on Univision’s “Primer Impacto” program and provided details about the darkest part of being a professional soccer player.
The ‘Pipita’, who suffered the death of his mother a year ago, makes it clear that players also go through the same situations as a fan and that the world of football is highly contaminated.
”People have no idea what a player is. He thinks we only play soccer and he’s done, but we have a father, we have a mother, like you. And we have the same miseries that we all have, ”said the battering ram of the Inter-Miami.
“I will be far from football, very far. I’m going to enjoy it while I play, but then I don’t want it anywhere near it. It is a very bad contamination. It’s not pain or discomfort, but I feel like it’s not the world I want to be in. The player, when he retires, is a disposable bottle. He empties himself, they step on you and throw you. He does not exist, they do not call you anymore, ”said the former player of the Real Madrid.
And he adds: ”When you start to play, you say ‘oh how beautiful everything’. When you start to get to know him thoroughly, you find the evil, the envy, the jealousy… Already having everything I have, the most important thing, which is my wife and my daughter, why go back into that bubble? No”.
Higuain He has been one of the strikers who has been most exposed to criticism, but after so many years of career he doesn’t seem to care anymore.
“I greatly exceeded the expectations I had and I am grateful for everything that football gave me, even if you have to pay a high price for it: the exposure, the evil, living judged all the time. What do you do and what do you stop doing… When you are a child, you do not imagine that, ”he pointed out.
The ‘Pipita’ achieved great feats in his extensive career, such as scoring a goal that meant the pass to a World Cup final, or the record for goals in a season in Serie A. Now, he lives his final stretch as a professional player in the Inter-Miamiwhere he has a contract until December 31 of this year and possibly then confirms his goodbye from the pitch.