“I will be very far from football, I don’t want it even close”

2022-03-05

Gonzalo Higuain he wants nothing to do with football when he announces his retirement. The 34-year-old Argentine striker confessed on Univision’s “Primer Impacto” program and provided details about the darkest part of being a professional soccer player.

The ‘Pipita’, who suffered the death of his mother a year ago, makes it clear that players also go through the same situations as a fan and that the world of football is highly contaminated.

”People have no idea what a player is. He thinks we only play soccer and he’s done, but we have a father, we have a mother, like you. And we have the same miseries that we all have, ”said the battering ram of the Inter-Miami.

“I will be far from football, very far. I’m going to enjoy it while I play, but then I don’t want it anywhere near it. It is a very bad contamination. It’s not pain or discomfort, but I feel like it’s not the world I want to be in. The player, when he retires, is a disposable bottle. He empties himself, they step on you and throw you. He does not exist, they do not call you anymore, ”said the former player of the Real Madrid.