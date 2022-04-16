Entertainment

“I will continue undressing”, Fan who undressed before Ricardo Arjona responds to criticism

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

andrea vivas is the name of the fan who went viral after taking off her clothes at a concert by Ricardo Arjona. This fact happened in a presentation of the Guatemalan in Texas, United States.

“Naked, that nature is not wrong. And if I had wanted you with clothes, with clothes you would have been born”, says the song of the famous chapín and that he sang at the concert while a fan in the first rows of his concert, was moved and performed an unusual action.

He doesn’t care about criticism

After the moment in which Andrea Vivas takes off her clothes and wears a sensual lingerie became viral, many fans criticized her action, although others praised her.

–>

“I continue my calm and happy life, if it bothers you, understand that it only makes me laugh. I will continue to follow Arjona as I can, also undressing naked when I’m around! “, She commented on her social networks.

The woman assured that in the video that went viral the reaction of the Guatemalan singer was not noticed. However, in another video you can see how Arjona covers his mouth and opens his eyes jokingly surprised. He immediately continues singing the chorus of Desnuda without any problem.

Andrea Vivas affirmed that she is a make-up artist and that all the commotion of social networks has served her to publicize her business.

“Women check yourselves because the hatred you throw at another woman for such simple things is depressing. And to the men who criticize I hope that your Instagram start is not like the majority full of pure c … ”, she said without any filter in her video.

►Holy Week 2022: Vacationers visit Puerto San José

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

First the rib, now the face, they criticize Thalía for looking different

2 mins ago

Alexandra Daddario will star in this new horror series about a woman descended from witches

13 mins ago

Hailey Bieber is inspired by Britney Spears for her trendy hairstyle!

15 mins ago

Dozens of celebrities invested USD 87 million in MoonPay, a crypto payment startup

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button