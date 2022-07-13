‘I will defend migrants as always’ – El Financiero

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced his arrival at Washington, US. Through twitter, the federal president said: “To my countrymen and women in the United States: I am already staying in Washington.”

After nine months, the federal president returns to the White House with the main theme of the migration. On Tuesday he will meet with his US counterpart, Joe Biden: “I send you an affectionate greeting. tomorrow, in the White HouseI will defend them as always and remember that migrants – from anywhere in the world – are exceptional beings who bravely make their way and work hard and honestly to support their families here and there, “he wrote.

The meeting between the two officials takes place a few weeks after the San Antonio, Texas The trailer of a trailer was found with at least 53 migrants – Central Americans and Mexicans – dead.

President López Obrador left this Monday for Washington to meet with Joe Biden and deal mainly with immigration issues, as referred to by the president himself.

He is accompanied on the tour by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrardthe Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, the secretary of agriculture, Victor Villalobos Arambula and Francisco Garduño, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration.

On Wednesday, July 13, López Obrador will hold a meeting in Washington organized by the Business Coordinating Council and will be attended by Carlos Slim.

Another of the activities on his agenda will be to pay tribute to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “For me he is one of the best presidents the United States has ever had and he treated us with great respect,” he said.

The president will also join another tribute in honor of Martin Luther King.