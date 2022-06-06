“I will do what I want to do”

Nicole Kidman revealed she “begged” to wear a viral Miu Miu ensemble on the cover of Vanity Fair which sparked controversy in February.

The Australian actress opened up about her decision to wear the designer’s bra and micro-mini skirt ensemble, along with calf-length socks and pointed leather loafers.

In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the film Moulin Rouge 2001, the 54-year-old revealed that her stylist at the shoot, Katie Grand, had put together a different outfit for the cover.

“I came in and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Can I wear that?’” she said, referring to Miu Miu’s outfit.

“And Katie Grand, who is just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like, ‘Are you willing to use that?’ And I said, ‘Use it?! I beg you to use it!’”

Luhrmann, who spoke with Kidman by phone to Vogue Australiacommented that wearing the outfit on the cover of the magazine was a “personal achievement” for Kidman.

She explained that Kidman had “busted the myth for everyone, but particularly for women in our industry, that you have to refuse to wear that Miu Miu piece anyway.”

Kidman responded, “I mean, I left when they took the pictures of Vanity Fair thinking: ‘What was I thinking? That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I was like, ‘Hey, good!’”

The Kidman magazine cover became the center of debates about age discrimination and beauty standards when it was published in February.

Some fans of the actress criticized Vanity Fair for allegedly using too much Photoshop on Kidman’s photo.

Others said that editing the image created unrealistic expectations of what women should look like.

the star of Northman He added that “I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately” and “I really commit when I show up.”

“But there has to be some fun. And sometimes it will work, and sometimes it won’t. But I love the idea of ​​being bold and not fitting into a mold,” she expressed.