“I will honor the memory of my beloved husband every day for the rest of my life,” says Claudia Aguilera, wife of a Paraguayan prosecutor murdered in Colombia | International | News

Through a statement after her return to Paraguay, journalist Claudia Aguilera asked for respect for her family’s privacy after the murder of her husband, anti-drug prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

Aguilera is a renowned Paraguayan journalist who married Pecci on April 30. Both would have arrived on May 5 in Cartagena de Indias from where they moved to Barú, an island located 40 minutes by boat from that city, to enjoy their honeymoon.

Claudia Aguilera, wife of murdered prosecutor, returned to Paraguay

She was with the prosecutor when he was shot by unknown assailants on a private beach in Barú.

In the letter, Aguilera points out that the mourning they are experiencing is not only for Pecci’s family and friends but for the entire country. She also announced that she will not give statements to the press, but that she will continue to collaborate with the authorities in the investigation process.

Who was Marcelo Pecci, the Paraguayan organized crime prosecutor who was killed in Colombia on his honeymoon

“I appreciate your expressions of love and support both with me and with the baby I am expecting. May the death of the respected and admired Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini find justice and strengthen the fight against organized crime. As far as I’m concerned, i will honor the memory of my loving husband every day for the rest of my life and I will raise an excellent human being and citizen like his father was,” he added.

Currently there is a spoken portrait and images of the attacker, however, his capture has not yet been announced. (I)