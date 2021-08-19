“I will leave nothing to my daughters, I spend all the money”

The “disinherited” daughters of the millionaire actor can therefore forget the succulent fortune of their father, which amounts to about 160 million dollars accumulated mainly thanks to his role as James Bond in the last 15 years from “Casino Royale” to “No Time to Die”, which will finally be released in theaters in September, the 24th film in the 007 saga.

It seems that precisely for this fifth and last Bond of his, the actor has asked for a fee of 50 million. And 100 will earn them from the next two chapters of “Knives Out”. In short, stingy in the family but anything but disinterested in money.

But Craig is only the latest in chronological order of Hollywood stars to make the same claims about their legacy. The school was Ashton Kutcher in 2018 and with his partner Mila Kunis he had made it known that he had no intention of leaving money to Isabelle and Dimitri … Our children will learn to fend for themselves, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve wealth on their own “.

The same would have declared Sting, even earlier when in 2014 he said: “I won’t leave a penny of my 180 million pounds to my six children. They have to work, as I did.”

In Italy there is one of the stingy fathers Luca Barbareschi who recently said: “I will bequeath my possessions to some foundation that does good works. My children have had more than any child. They grew up in the best schools in the world. In universities that cost between 800 thousand for five years and 900 thousand euros. They can work in three continents. They have had a lot. Their life will then depend on how much they will be able to exploit what they have already had “.