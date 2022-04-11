‘I will love you until the end of time’: the dictator of Lis Cuesta answers the ‘compliment’

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the “dictator of the heart of Lis Cuesta”, has validated the “compliment” that his wife dedicated to him on Twitter. Cuesta’s publication and Díaz-Canel’s response have become trending topic of Cuban social networks.

“I will love you until the end of time. I will love you and then I will love you,” Díaz-Canel wrote on his official Twitter account.citing a song by the official singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, a message described by dozens of Cubans as another chapter of kitsch, to which the ruler slapped the “let’s go with everything”, the regime’s propaganda label.

“Mr. Lemonade came to the defense. This comedy has more parts,” wrote the user identified as Alias. And he added in another comment: “Asere, stop mixing bleach with lemonade (laughs). Give yourself a respect, disheartened dictator”.

Jorge García Martín said he did not know if “everyone went crazy today or if it is April Fool’s Day in advance.”

“When I thought they couldn’t be more cheos and unpleasant they go and overcome“added another user.

“You are going to take away the title from Bukele as the most cool of the world, but now he is the most beautiful and loving dictator, it is that I die of disgust, “said another tweeter.

For Jorge García Martin, “something is going on out there and they are distracting us with this dictatorial love.”

The message of the Cuban “first lady” — “He who is beautiful is! And, also, inside and out: the dictator of my heart” — generated, in addition to ridicule, suspicions that it was published from an account parody, implausible. However, this was not the case, and Díaz-Canel’s response confirmed the authenticity of the message.

In fact, parody accounts, among other users, have taken up the matter to add fuel to the controversy.

“Ahhh; why are they going to continue”, he wonders a Fidel Castro with his hands on his head.