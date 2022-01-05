“I will never be able to coach Lazio. It will be a loan market “

ROME – Serie A restarts, Roma will fly to Milan today to challenge Stafano Pioli’s Rossoneri at the San Siro tomorrow afternoon. This afternoon the technician Mourinho spoke at the press conference to present the match.

How has the team trained these days? Rui Patricio?

“Rui will play. He did not train yesterday and the day before yesterday because he had a back problem, he trained today, he will play tomorrow. Fuzato is not there then we take Boer and Mastrantonio as second and third. Rui is perfectly fine. a week of holidays, but also a week of work. We worked well, I think well. After 15 days without competition it is normal to lose something in terms of intensity, but we are fine. The only player who continues in his recovery is Spinazzola, then there was some problem with covid-19, but we are prepared. After 15 days without football it is better to come back with a match of this size, we will not have to find reasons. I think concentration is easy to find “. You are marking the history of Rome. Are there any clubs you can’t go to because you are rivals?

“It’s nice to hear that there is a Roma before and one after me. I don’t see it that way, history is made up of trophies, that’s how I see it. You can do a great job without cups, yes, there are many coaches who do a fantastic job without having won. In this sense I say that I am doing a great job here, but to mark history you have to win trophies, which we do not have right now. We are far from that. Coaching other clubs? We are professionals, say of not being able to coach other clubs is hard and it is a risk, but there are clubs for which you can say no, and you do not say it for lack of respect, but for the kind of story between the club you coached before and the one you arrives. To say that after 2010 the first Italian club that spoke to me was not Roma. Roma could be accepted and the other could not. It is not a lack of respect, but for example I can never coach Lazio It is not a lack of respect, it is a club from the same city, with which I have a positive relationship. Surely they think the same of me, but they are things in the professional aspect, never in the lack of respect. For example, I’ve never had a problem with Milan, maybe a joke. You can always start with respect, but there are clubs that you cannot coach. “

The problem of non-players has been resolved vaccinated?

“These are private things, for us this is sacrosanct. Some players have had the covid and asked for privacy, the same with some players who may not be vaccinated. But the law is the law, from the moment the government decides the decision. it must be respected, we want players who respect the law and who can play. I don’t think we will have any problems. “

Could you say something about Maitland-Niles? Are you expecting another arrival?

“I don’t feel like talking about him, he’s not our player at the moment. I’m happy to talk when he’s official, now I can say he grew up close to me, in Arsenal, while I was at Chelsea, Tottenham and at Manchester United. The profile of our market is known, it will not be similar to that of Atalanta and Fiorentina, we will have to improve the squad with 1-2 players on loan. Karsdorp played every minute, when he was suspended we were not a team. deranged, lost, there was Ibanez on this side, obviously there as a right-back or right-winger we need, and the director Tiago and the club are working for this, to look for a player profile that can come on loan, to where the club thinks a loan is positive. At Arsenal the owner and Tomiyasu, then they have Cedric and Chambers. It’s true that we try to take him, but let’s see. If one comes, you can breathe a little better, let’s see why the transfer market is open for practically a month. If we can do this in the first week of January there is hope for a second arrival. “ Is Pellegrini ready to play? Can it coexist with Veretout and Mkhitaryan?

“He has recovered well, he has not had the same holidays as the others, he has had 4 days less. Since the 30 we arrived everyone is working normally Can he play? Yes. Can he play 90 minutes? I don’t think, it would not be the best option having a game on Sunday. It’s not a problem to start the game. Coexistence with other players is a problem I never have, it’s a problem I really like to have. The problem I don’t like is not having options. If we have these players plus Villar and Bove, who can play, is a good problem for us. “

Can Abraham reach the level of Ibrahimovic in the future?

“I don’t like comparing players, mainly when you compare a player with a terrible history with one who has to build history. In Portugal every player who scored 2 goals was the new Eusebio. Let’s leave Tammy quiet, Zlatan is Zlatan, it’s a story completely different “. Are the matches in danger of being distorted? Would it be right to stop?

“I don’t like to talk like that, if a team has 3-4 injuries, and it happens often, even with us, the result is not distorted. Roma plays against Napoli and against Lazio or Spezia, if Pellegrini doesn’t play, if Smalling does not play, if Abraham does not play, if Zaniolo does not play the result is not distorted. There are rules, if a team does not even have a goalkeeper I think it would be madness, an injustice to make them play. There are rules, there are players who need to be available. We are not a team full of options, for us it is a big problem every time a player is missing. If there is enough players to play, 13 including a goalkeeper for UEFA, you have to play. I’m sorry for the fans, we’re going back to 50%. “

In recent months you have never had any problems pressing opposing defenders except with Milan or Sampdoria. Will you play similarly in Bergamo?

“I like your question, because it’s a question from a person who has read the games, who understands. I think Pioli would hear the answer (laughs). What you say is true, they played a passive game in the game. way of handling the ball behind, what you say is true, but tell you what we have prepared … the question is good, but the answer is bad (laughs, ed.) Sometimes you want to do things but you can’t do it. We analyzed the matches, we will try to achieve a different result compared to the first leg. “