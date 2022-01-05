“I will never coach Lazio. No-vax player? Private things”

The Portuguese coach on the eve of Milan: “One or two players on loan, we need a right back”

Press conference for José Mourinho on the eve of the match against Milan. “To make history you have to win trophies that we do not have now. After 2010 Roma was not the first Italian team I spoke to – he said -. Roma could have accepted them, the other could not. It is not disrespect. but I will never be able to coach Lazio“. On the no-vax footballer: “Private things“. On the transfer market:” One or two players on loan, we need a right back. “

“You can do a great job without cups, this can be done. There are players who do fantastic jobs without the trophy or the big moment: in this sense, I tell you that I feel that I am doing a great job here. history you have to win trophies that we don’t have right now. It’s only six months, but we’re a long way from that. Coaching other clubs? We are professionals and sometimes saying you can’t coach another club is tough. It’s a risk. they are clubs to which you can say no and you do not do it out of lack of respect, but out of respect for the team you coached in the past.To tell you after 2010, Roma was not the first Italian team I spoke to. I could accept Roma, the other one could not. It is not a lack of respect, but I will never be able to coach Lazio. And they certainly think the same about me. These are things within professional respect, never in the lack of respect for the other. opponent.For example I have never had any problems with Milan, maybe a joke, but nothing special, but there are clubs that you can’t coach. “

On the no-vax footballer. “These are private things. This is why we are sacred. Some players have also had Covid and asked for privacy. We respect it. The rules are the rules, the law is the law and when the Government decides we must respect the decision. . I don’t think we’re going to have any problems internally. “

The market is now made for Maitland-Niles. “I don’t feel very comfortable talking about Maitland as you say because no one has officially told me that he is our player and at the moment he is not. I will be happy to talk to you if he is, but I can tell you that he has grown close to me, in Arsenal, while I was at Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester. The profile of our market is known, it will not be similar to Atalanta or Fiorentina who take 20/25 million players, but we must try to improve the squad with 1/2 players on loan. Karsdorp, for example, played all the games and when he missed with Inter we were not a team. There, as a full-back or right-winger we really need and the manager Tiago and the club they are working at this level to find a player profile that can go on loan. “

Pellegrini returns with Milan. “Pellegrini has recovered well, thanks to him and the staff he did not have the same holidays as the others, making four days less. It went strong and since the 30th we arrived everyone has been working normally. You can play, but I don’t think 90 minutes. And I don’t think it’s a good option given Sunday’s race. Starting the game is not a problem. The thing I don’t like is not having options, if we have those players in midfield plus Villar and Bove that’s a good thing for us. “

Covid and fake matches. “I don’t like talking like that very much, when there are 4/5 injuries and it happened to us then the result isn’t false? If Pellegrini, Abraham, Zaniolo don’t play, the result isn’t false. There are rules with a minimum of players available, we are not a very rich team of options and we have a problem every time a player is missing. It is not falsified, if there is a sufficient minimum of players you have to play. ability and we all expected to go further and instead we are going backwards. For these people I am sorry “.