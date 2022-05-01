“I will never like Messi, let him even retire, I’m counting his days”

He may be one of the best players in history if not the best, but he is not appreciated by everyone. Lionel Messi arrived in France last summer from Barça and his first season at PSG has been mixed. Despite the title of champion of France, Messi has rarely worn the club of the capital. His stats are low and many are disappointed.

But there are those who have never appreciated the Pulga both on the field and outside, despite its 7 golden balls. Among this small group, there is a former Real Madrid player, Alavro Arbeloa. The former Spanish international defender has faced Messi several times, especially in the Clasicos. He therefore knows the Pulga and admits that he no longer wants to follow him, he even prefers that he retires.

Asked during a broadcast on Spanish Radio Onda Cero, Alvaro Arbeloa reaffirmed what he really thinks of Lionel Messi. “I never enjoyed it and I never will. I hope he won’t take too long to retire, I’m counting the days.”he said briefly.

It has the merit of being clear, he does not carry the Pulga in his heart and he makes it known. But he will still wait to witness Messi’s retirement. Because, the sevenfold Golden Ball intends to continue playing after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

